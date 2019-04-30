VARSITY GAME:

Final score: Telstar 5 Spruce 3

WP Tasha Mason (14 k’s),C Shelby Thorman

(3 runners thrown out stealing)

Telstar total hits: 10 hits

Repeat hitters Telstar: Luci Rothwell, Aneah Bartlett, Tasha Mason. Hannah Evans, Perry Morton, and Shelby Thorman all had singles for the Rebels.

The Telstar Rebels Varsity softball team saw dirt for the first time all season against Spruce Mountain on Thursday. It was a close battle between the two teams all game. The Rebels came out aggressive collecting 10 hits on the day total. Telstar scored first in the second inning and added several more over the next few innings to beat Spruce 5-3. Spruce came back in the 5 and 6 with tying run on and the rebels held them off with tough defense and several key strikeouts by Freshman Tasha Mason. Tasha Mason finished the game with 14 strikeouts and Sophomore Catcher Shelby Thorman threw 3 runners out behind the plate. A great first outing for the Telstar Rebels!! The rebels are now 1-0.

JV GAME:

The Telstar Rebels JV also played their first game against Spruce Mountain on Thursday.Spruce Mountain beat the Rebels 8-4 after a back and forth battle throughout the game. Senior Georgia Piawlock had her pitching debut on the mound for the Rebels, she finished the game with one strikeout on the day in an impressive outing. The Rebels played well and continued to improve their hitting and defense on the day. Emma Kruse, Maggie Black, and Aneah Bartlett all had hits for the Rebels.

Thank you!

Tash Howard

Telstar Varsity and JV Softball

< Previous

Next >

filed under: