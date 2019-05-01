RUMFORD — A 6-year-old boy riding a bicycle was killed Wednesday afternoon when he was struck by a school bus on Essex Avenue.

The Regional School Unit 10 bus with four students on board turned from Waldo Street onto Essex Avenue around 3 p.m. as the boy came off the sidewalk into the intersection, Police Chief Stacy Carter wrote in a news release. The boy attempted to brake and he and the bicycle fell into the road. The child was then struck by a rear tire on the bus.

Carter said the child’s mother was on the scene immediately.

The area was cordoned off while a Maine State Police accident reconstruction team investigated.

Carter said the investigation was continuing.

RSU 10 Superintendent Deborah Alden issued a statement Wednesday evening, saying, “This afternoon, a first-grader at Rumford Elementary School was in an accident involving one of our buses. Tragically, the student has passed away. Our entire RSU 10 community is grieving this loss.

“We will have counselors available at our Mountain Valley schools on Thursday. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family.”

Alden said the district is fully cooperating with the investigation.

“This tragedy is far-reaching throughout our communities,” she said.

