Probably everyone who reads the Sun Journal’s “Letters to the editor” knows that Mary Jane Newell hates Democrats (latest letter, April 24). We got that message long, long ago.

I wonder whether Newell could think of anything constructive or positive to write about? Could Republicans and Democrats work together on planning for rebuilding the nation’s infrastructure, for example? Or for fighting global warming?

If Newell knows anyone who receives Medicare, Medicaid or Social Security, perhaps she could thank Democrats for fighting for those benefits year after year.

Both Republicans and Democrats love this country and believe in the Constitution. We disagree on details.

Ellen Field, New Gloucester

< Previous

Next >