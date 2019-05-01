- Justin C. Porter, 33, Smithfield, warrant failure to appear, April 29, personal recognizance, Franklin County Detention Center.
- David G. Williams, 48, Jay, warrant unpaid fine, April 29, $550 cash bail, Farmington Police Department.
- Barry Brown, 56, Wilton, operating under the influence, April 30, personal recognizance, Jay Police Department.
- Jacqueline D. Gavett, 48, Wilton, warrant failure to appear, April 30, no bail listed as of May 1, Wilton Police Department.
- Reda Sabri, 41, Portland, warrant probation revocation, April 30, held without bail, Franklin County Detention Center.
- Rex Lee, 40, China, warrant theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, April 30, personal recognizance bail, Franklin County Detention Center.
- Jenna M. Neal, 33, Avon, warrant unpaid fine/fees, May 1, released on payment plan, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
- Peter Ewing, 28, Vassalboro, warrant on affidavit, May 1, $500 cash bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
News
Franklin County arrest log
-
Business
Boston Brands of Maine’s $4M expansion will boost capacity 20% at Lewiston bottling plant
-
Maine
Larrabee Road in Westbrook closed following crash
-
Community Sports
PGA Junior League coming to Martindale
-
Nation / World
Traveler with moose nuggets in carry-on says politics stinks