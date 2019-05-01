JAY — The Jay Historical Society’s Holmes-Crafts Homestead, Carriage House and Archive buildings, at 287 Main St. in Jay, will open for the season on Saturday, May 11, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Then the buildings will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month between May and September. Additionally, they will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the three consecutive days of the Memorial Day, Fourth of July and Labor Day holidays. There is no charge for any of the Historical Society’s buildings and events.

The Jay Historical Society is obligated to provide an opportunity for community members to actively participate in the perpetuation of our local history. To that end, it is the Society’s goal to have a scheduled public event to benefit the community on every open day.

We are able to facilitate workshops, lectures and demonstrations, and we welcome teachers, craftspeople, themed speakers, and anyone who has something to offer of an historical nature to the community, to schedule a presentation day and time.

These events will continue to be scheduled throughout the summer, and are subject to change based on availability.

For information, or to schedule an event, please call Matthew Ransom, JHS building access coordinator, at 500-2402 or email [email protected]

