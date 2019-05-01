AUBURN — Martindale is proud to announce it will be joining the PGA Junior League in 2019. This great junior program is run nationally and it’s a lot of fun for the kids. The program is open to boy and girls under the age of 13. The juniors play in a fun 9-Hole scramble format. The emphasis is on learning, playing as a team, and having fun on the course.

Our program will be led by coach Matt Simard. Practices and matches will begin after school is out in late June. We will hold one weekly practice Tuesdays and weekly match on Sunday afternoons. There will be approximately six practices and six matches in total. For more information, please contact Matt at [email protected]

For more information on the PGA Junior League visit www.pgajrleague.com.

To register a junior golfer, click the link below. https://pgajrleague.sportngin.com/register/form/962037660?source-survey-result-id=51493668

