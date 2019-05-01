police log

Charges

Lewiston

Paul Kott, 43, of Oakland, California, on a charge of driving while intoxicated, 2:28 a.m. Wednesday on Main Street.

Auburn

Melissa Degrace, 42, of 118 Hampshire St., on a warrant charging failure to pay fines, 8:35 p.m. Tuesday at that address.

Androscoggin County

Jeremiah Munsey, 24, of 32 Littlefield Road, Lisbon, arrested by Lisbon police on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 12:03 a.m. Wednesday at that address.

Paul Smith, 22, of 27 Alma Drive, Lisbon, arrested by Lisbon police on a charge of violating conditions of release, 1:36 a.m. Wednesday at that address.

