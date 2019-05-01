MEXICO —Thirty-seven voters Wednesday night unanimously approved a $2.3 million budget for the Region 9 School of Applied Technology for 2019-20.

The budget represents a 5.2% increase from current spending and includes $246,000 for construction debt, $20,965 for a bus, health insurance increases, an updated staff pay scale and higher costs for day-to-day operations, according to Region 9 Director Brenda Gammon.

Voters from Rumford, Mexico, Roxbury, Hanover, Bethel, Newry, Woodstock, Greenwood, Dixfield, Canton, Carthage, Peru, Andover, Byron, Gilead and Upton also unanimously approved an adult education budget totaling $369,294, up $10,366 from this year.

The Region 9 School of Applied Technology offers vocational programs in 13 areas of study.

