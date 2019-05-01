MEXICO —Thirty-seven voters Wednesday night unanimously approved a $2.3 million budget for the Region 9 School of Applied Technology for 2019-20.

The budget represents a 5.2% increase from current spending and includes $246,000 for construction debt, $20,965 for a bus, health insurance increases, an updated staff pay scale and higher costs for day-to-day operations, according to Region 9 Director Brenda Gammon.

Thirty-seven voters from 16 Western Maine towns Wednesday night unanimously approved a $2.3 million budget for the Region 9 School of Applied Technology and an adult education budget totaling $369,294 for 2019-20. Rumford Falls Times photo by Marianne Hutchinson

Voters from Rumford, Mexico, Roxbury, Hanover, Bethel, Newry, Woodstock, Greenwood, Dixfield, Canton, Carthage, Peru, Andover, Byron, Gilead and Upton also unanimously approved an adult education budget totaling $369,294, up $10,366 from this year.

The Region 9 School of Applied Technology offers vocational programs in 13 areas of study.

