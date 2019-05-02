NORWAY — On Friday and Saturday, May 10 and 11, the Matolcsy Art Center, 480 Main St., Norway, will showcase award-winning student artwork from grades Kindergarten through 12. Join Oxford Hills Schools and the Western Maine Art Group in applauding Oxford Hills’ young artists. On Friday evening there will be an opening reception from 6 to 8 p.m. with food and drinks.

Student work from the district demonstrating composition and craftsmanship will be displayed in the gallery. Share with their families and friends in the celebration honoring these talented students in a museum-like setting.

The exhibit also will be open will be open from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 11. For information, art classes, demonstrations, and special trips sponsored by the WMAG, visit westernmaineartgroup.org and Facebook, Main Street Gallery. The galleries are free and open to the public.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: