BATH — Firefighters from multiple towns were called to an attic fire at 15 Dummer St. just after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Bath Deputy Fire Chief Chris Cummings said a construction crew had been working on the house and were still at the home when firefighters arrived. Initially he believed the fire was accidental as a result of the roof construction that was taking place just prior to the fire breaking out.

An investigator with the state fire marshal’s office was on scene investigating the cause of the fire.

While firefighters tried to cover the homeowners’ belongings inside the home as best they could to protect it from water damage, Cummings estimated it will cost several thousands of dollars to repair the house. The home is uninhabitable now.

The home is owned by Laurie and Bruce Hauptli, who were getting a new roof on part of the house. The couple was able to get out of the home safely with their two dogs.

“We have insurance, we’re all OK,” Laurie Hauptli said. “It’s just stuff as they say, but what a nightmare to deal with it.”

While extinguishing the fire, one Brunswick firefighter fell from a ladder and injured his arm. He was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

