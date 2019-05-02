Bangle is one of the quiet cats at Responsible Pet Care. He doesn’t have much to say, but he does like to keep up with the gossip around the shelter.

Bangle is content to sit on the windowsill and watch what is happening in the room. He is happy being one of the gang in the community room.

This three-year-old feline is very attractive especially when he is sitting pretty and waiting for someone to talk to him. He will love sharing the house with a family and just being one of the gang.

Responsible Pet Care of Oxford Hills is a no-kill, nonprofit shelter and adoption center for cats and dogs, and the holding area for stray dogs for 12 towns in Oxford County. The shelter is located at 9 Swallow Rd. in Paris.

Anyone interested in adopting a pet from RPC can visit the shelter as follows: Monday and Tuesday, closed; Wednesday and Thursday, noon to 4 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, noon to 5 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 4 p.m.

Most photos of the adoptable pets and the adoption application can be found online on the shelter’s website at www.responsiblepetcare.org.

Responsible Pet Care operates a thrift shop called Pawsibilities. It is located at 132 Waterford Road in Norway, and is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donations of clean, usable household items are accepted during shop hours. All the money raised at Pawsibilities supports RPC.

For answers to questions about adopting or fostering a pet, or to make an inquiry about a lost animal, call RPC after noon at 743-8679.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: