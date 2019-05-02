Women’s Health Pavilion

Chase Warren Jackman, a boy to Craig and Alexa Jackman of Livermore Falls, Feb. 25. Sibling, Connor; grandparents, Warren and Angela Smith, Livermore Falls, Spencer and Penny Jackman, Livermore Falls; great-grandparents, Martha Howard, Mercer, Janice Jackman, Livermore Falls.

Sawyer Jacob Sargent, a boy to Amanda Leighton and Darin Sargent of Auburn, Feb. 27. Sibling, Silas James Sargent; aunt, Haley Leighton of Auburn.

Matilda Sandra Bonnie Connor, a girl to Vallery Campbell and Christopher Connor, March 5. Sibling, Effy Connor; grandparents, Alice Fernald, Naples, Mary and Ken Samora, Waterford.

Hassan Abdi Yussuf, a boy to Shamsa Abdalla and Abdi Yussuf of Lewiston, Feb. 19. Siblings, Harun Abdi Yussuf, Ahbay Abdi Yussuf, Muna Abdi Yussuf.

Otto Alex Roy, a boy to Katherine Palmisano and Tyler Roy of Lewiston, Feb. 19. Sibling, Jossalyn Higgins; grandparents, Denise Lizotte, Turner, Marie Cook, Sabattus, Raymond Roy, Woolwich; great-grandparents, Dennise and Pauline DuBay, Lewiston, Connie Roy, Lewiston, William Higgins, Gray.

Chase Ryan Farrar, a boy to Ryan and Kayla Farrar of Poland, March 8. Sibling, Myles Mitchell Farrar; grandparents, Kevin and Monique Rouillard, Lewiston, Mitch and Pam Farrar, Satellite Beach, Florida.

Kayla Rose Wright, a girl to Terria Lee and Bobby Wright of Auburn, March 11. Grandparents, Barbara Strout, Lewiston, Philip Lee, Lewiston, Maranda Witt, Auburn, David Wright, Georgia and Maine; great-grandparents, Barbara Estes, Poland, Frederick Strout, Maine.

Carmen M. LaBobe, a girl to Seth LaBobe and Tabitha Patriquin of Turner, March 14. Siblings, Benjamin, Serenity Rose; grandparents, Robert Patriquin, Lewiston, Rose-Marie Roy, Lewiston, LeRoy and Wanda LaBobe, Lewiston and Nova Scotia, Canada; great-grandparents, George and Theresa Roy, Lewiston.

Elaine Raylynne Beetz, a girl to Jean Kari Kenney and Christian Ray Beetz of Leeds, March 13. Grandparents, Lena and Dana Courbron, Turner, Kari Kenney, Leeds, Peter Sherman, Leeds; great-grandparents, Judy and Claude Kenney, Leeds, Mary Rodriguez, Headland, Alabama, Terri Dennis, Turner.

Jaxx Michael Byras, a boy to Nikki-Rae Hall and Joshua Byras of Litchfield, March 11. Sibling, Luci Byras; grandparents, Glenn Hall, Litchfield, Kelly Burgess, Litchfield, Debra Booker, Litchfield, Jeffrey Perry, Litchfield, David Byras, Litchfield, Rayma Ashby, Litchfield.

Sophia Hayden Verrill, a girl to Ronald and Nicolette Verrill of Gray, March 19. Sibling, Alyssa Kathryn Verrill; grandparents, Ronald and Christena Verrill, Gorham, David and Jennifer Shugars, Scarborough, Kathy and Clifford Mower, Scarborough; great-grandparents, Norma and Rick Verrill, Gorham, Deana Verrill, Gorham, Virginia and Bob Flaherty, South Portland, Lillian St. Pierre, Bath, New York.

Nova Lorraine Drehobl, a girl to Katelyn Lacombe and Ezra Drehobl of Lisbon,

Northern Sun Family Health Care

Stella Jade Lyons, a girl to Brittany A. Michaud and Jesse A. Lyons, March 3; sibling Judah Lyons.

Stevens Memorial Hospital

Cody Paul Laird, a boy to Josh and Kayla Laird of Harrison, March 4. Siblings, Emma and Anna; grandparents, Deborah Gary, Poland, Daniel Nowell, Bridgton, Paul and Vicki Laird, Otisfield.

Judith Marjorie Edwards, a girl to Taylor and Angela Edwards of Oxford, Feb. 19. Siblings, Alexzandra, Everleigh, Jackson; grandparents, Ken and Vicki Grant, Oxford, Sean and Heidi Edwards, Bridgton, Jeanna and Don Packard, Norway.

Luca Kai Aube, a boy to Jason and Brittany Aube of West Paris, Feb. 21. Sibling, Noah; grandparents, Laura Plourde, Skowhegan, Darleen Walker, Norway, John Aube, West Paris.

Reid Thayer, a boy to Kristen Kennett and Logan Thayer of West Paris, Feb. 20. Sibling, Beau; grandparents, Melinda and Joseph Kennett, Groveton, New Hampshire, Kristen and Opie Thayer, Concord, New Hampshire.

Broderick Michael Francis Letourneau-Murphy, a boy to Shane Murphy and Marty Letourneau-Murphy of Greenwood, April 9. Siblings, Elsie Letourneau-Murphy, Blake Letourneau-Murphy; grandparents, Shanon and Brian Letourneau, Greenwood, Missy and Keith Black, Leeds, Cindy and Orval Dana, Greenwood, Jolene and Francis Andre, Leeds.

Adeline Ann Osgood, a girl to Samantha Hinckley and Rickie Osgood of Greenwood, April 1. Sibling, Madison Mae Osgood; grandparents, Tammy Hinckley and Bill Hinckley, Bethel, Melissa Osgood and Rickie Osgood Sr., Greenwood.

Rumford Hospital

Amira Jayde Kneeland, a girl to Angie-Lynn Lewis and Shawn Kneeland of Rumford, April 13. Siblings, Saphera Kneeland, Kianna Kneeland; grandparents, Jeannine Kneeland, Andover, Calvin Kneeland, Andover, Susan Brown, Ogunquit, Walter Brown, Ogunquit; great-grandparents, Rosalie and Gary Cray, Ogunquit, Margo Festa, Andover, Naomi Learned, Andover, Bessie and Jimmy Paul, Kennebunk.

St. Mary’s Regional Hospital

Ian Thomas Towle, a boy to Bianca Kahkonen and Thomas Towle of Lewiston, April 3. Siblings, Bradley Kahkonen, Bentley Towle, Leona Towle, Kinsley Agust; grandparents, Vena and Kevin Ames, Auburn, Carl Kahkonen, Buckfield, Stanley and Kevin Mc of Lake Placid, Florida; great-grandparents, Brad and Dale Hall, Oxford.

