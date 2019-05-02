Historical Society

BRYANT POND — The Woodstock Historical Society will meet at the museum in Bryant Pond on Saturday, May 11, at 4 p.m. for a clean-up, with the meeting to follow after the cleaning.

Supper/Dance

LOCKE MILLS — The doors will open at 4 p.m. for the Supper/Dance at American Legion Post 68 in Locke Mills on Tuesday, May 14. Supper – served at 5 p.m. – will include stuffed pork loin, mashed potatoes, vegetables, homemade bread and pies. Supper donation is $8 for adults, and $5 for those under 12; and a $5 donation for the dance. Music will be by “Shadagee.”

Luncheon

WATERFORD — Waterford Sports & Recreation will host a community luncheon on the third Tuesday of each month at the Wilkins House on Plummer Hill Road. The lunch starts at noon, followed by dessert and bingo with prizes, ending at 2 p.m. The suggested donation is $3 per person.

