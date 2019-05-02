CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Ellie Kemper, 39; David Beckham, 44; Dwayne Johnson, 47; Christine Baranski, 67.

Happy Birthday: Take care of personal matters that can affect your financial, legal or health matters. Leave nothing to chance. Trusting others to look out for your best interests will not measure up to your standards. A change of attitude or to the way you handle your affairs will pay off. Your numbers are 4, 11, 20, 23, 27, 35, 42.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Opportunity is heading your way. Channel your energy into getting what you want in all aspects of life. Wheeling and dealing will pay off, and celebrating with someone you love should be on your agenda. Keep personal secrets to yourself. 3 stars

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Don’t make assumptions based on what others tell you. Transparency will be lacking when dealing with joint ventures. Protect your reputation and stick to the rules and regulations to avoid setbacks. Deal with institutions and red tape with honesty and integrity. 3 stars

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Set the pace instead of letting someone else take the lead. Use your skills, intelligence and charm to outmaneuver negativity and opposition. Form alliances with people who are forward-thinking and eager to bring about positive change. 4 stars

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Be careful who you choose to associate with personally or professionally. Don’t be fooled by a smooth talker. Look for people who offer sound advice and practical options that you know you can afford and incorporate into your life. 2 stars

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): A change may not appeal to you initially, but with a little finagling, you’ll find a way to move forward. Personal improvements will pay off and encourage others to support your efforts. Romance is on the rise. 5 stars

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Financial, contractual or health issues will surface. If you take on too much or you are unable to adjust to what’s happening, it will be difficult to get ahead. Make sure you know what you want before you engage in negotiations. 3 stars

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Walk away from negativity and toward enlightenment. Seize the moment, and follow your heart and your dreams. Make relationships, love and gaining experience your priorities. Romance will improve your attitude and your personal life. Take a mental, physical or spiritual journey. 3 stars

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Look for something new and exciting to occupy your time and to help you make a change to the way you move forward. Traveling, learning and new experiences will prepare you for what’s to come. Embrace life to build your future. 3 stars

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Put more emphasis on personal growth, home and family. Mental, emotional and physical changes will prompt you to engage in relationships with people who share the same interests. Simplifying your life will free up more time to spend with someone you love. 5 stars

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Stay calm, and don’t worry so much about what others do or say. Pay closer attention to your home, how you live and the changes you want to make to ensure your stability, security and comfort moving forward. 2 stars

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): An unexpected offer should be looked at carefully. If you are uncertain, say so and move on to something more suitable. Make decisions that serve you well. You don’t have to be a people pleaser when it’s not in your best interest. 4 stars

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Get involved in something you believe in, and make a difference. The experience will be satisfying and change your attitude toward life and the way you want to live. Don’t expect everyone to support your choices. 3 stars

Birthday Baby: You are active, unyielding and protective. You are reserved and observant.

To submit astrological questions to the “Dear Eugenia” column, visit Eugenialast.com, or join Eugenia on Twitter/Facebook/LinkedIn.

