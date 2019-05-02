BETHEL — The culminating event in a year-long celebration of the Telstar High School 50th anniversary will take place June 15 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the school.

“It’s for the whole community, not just Telstar graduates,” said Sally Smith of Greenwood, a member of the planning committee and a 1971 graduate.

This year is also the 50th anniversary for the Class of 1969. The school opened in 1968.

Activities will include a cookout, a classic car cruise-in, games (including a corn hole tournament and pickle ball), displays of memorabilia, school tours, a photo booth, giveaways (likely Frisbees and T-shirts among them), a bounce house and interviews by local WHAT-TV of former students and staff.

Smith said the school’s librarian from the first years, Madeleine Gibbs, kept scrapbooks with newspaper clippings of all things Telstar from the Bethel Citizen and the Lewiston Sun, and those will be among the displays inside the school building. There will also be tents set up outside for activities and displays.

Some staff members from the early days of the school are expected to attend, said Smith, including Dan and Sally Hannon, John and Pauline Applin, Ted Davis and Rod Abbott.

Smith said staff from more recent years are also invited to attend and share memories.

The 50th observance kicked off last summer with floats in the Molly Ockett Day parade, as well as in the October Homecoming parade. The planning committee has also helped with other events at the school throughout the year. Planning committee members include John Walker, Elaine Hutchins, Elaine Cross, Dave Murphy, Alice Deegan, Linda Cozzolino, Koral Fraser, Debbie Brown, Jewel Clark, Brooks Morton, Mark Kenney and Cheryl Lang.

Smith said the group is still open to suggestions for June 15, and people may contact her at 875-3335. Those interested in bringing cars to the cruise-in may call Wayne Howe at 665-2252.

The planning committee meets next on May 6 at 5 p.m. at the Telstar Library. Anyone interested is invited to attend. They also have a Facebook page.

< Previous

Next >