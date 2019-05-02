Charges
Lewiston
- James White, 35, listed as transient, on a warrant, 4 p.m. Wednesday in Lewiston.
- Darnell Ouellette, 35, of 242 Park St., on a warrant, 4:50 p.m. Wednesday at Pine and Bartlett streets.
Auburn
- Corey Adams, 25, of 11 Willow St., on a warrant charging a probation violation, 4:17 p.m. Wednesday at that address.
Accidents
- Vehicles driven by Amy Crowe, 47, of Standish, and Penny A. Wilson, 54, of Lewiston, collided at 10:13 a.m. Wednesday at Russell Street and East Avenue. Both vehicles, Wilson’s 2017 Hyundai and Crowe’s 2014 Toyota, were towed.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles