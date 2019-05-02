GREENWOOD — Ken Cole was appointed interim Fire Chief of Greenwood Fire Department on Friday, April 26.

Town Manager Kim Sparks said she is unsure how long Cole will be chief, but is happy to have him be part of the department.

“Ken has the leadership and organization skills needed for our department,” Sparks said. “He has a positive outlook, willingness to work with our fire and rescue crews and a strong commitment to our community.”

Cole served as Gilead’s Fire Chief for 28 years.

He had also previously worked for the Greenwood Highway Department for six years and was the fire department’s lieutenant until accepting the interim chief position.

He is currently employed by Brooks Brothers in Bethel.

He takes over for former GFD Chief Al Curtis Jr., who resigned.

Cole is a resident of Greenwood.

