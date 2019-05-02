BATH — Charlotte Castonguay scored eight goals and dished out an assist to lead St. Dom’s to a 16-5 victory in girls lacrosse action on Thursday.

Avery Lutryzkowski notched two goals and eight assists for the Saints (2-0), while Mia Leslie added two goals and an assist. Emma Theriault posted two goals and Addie Suckow and Emma Roy chipped in with one goal each. Simone Lang stopped six of 11 shots in net for the Saints.

Baseball

Hampden 6, Edward Little 2

HAMPDEN — Hampden jumped out to an early lead and held off Edward Little to come out of Thursday’s game with a 6-2 win.

The Broncos (3-1) scored three runs in the first inning after Ethan Brown of Edward Little (4-2) hit an RBI single to start the game. Kent Oliver batted in two runs in the fifth to put Hampden up 5-2 before the Broncos tacked on another run in the sixth.

Derek Gendreau earned the win on the mound for Hampden while Ethan Brown took the loss.

