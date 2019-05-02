100 years ago: 1919

A band concert, cabaret entertainment and many jolly surprises are included in a program, the second night of the St. Dominique’s Association fair. The fair began Tuesday evening and will continue tonight and Friday. The fair is for the benefit of the association. The concert is given by the St. Dominique band, under the able direction of J. P. Dumais.

50 years ago: 1969

Among the local military wives attending the Red Cross sponsored “Volunteers Tea at Blaine House” Thursday were Mrs. Claire Bussiere, Mrs. Wanda Kimbrough. Mrs. Loretta Chasse and Mrs. Sandra Marstellar.

25 years ago: 1994

Several members of the Rumford School Aspirations Committee skipped their usual meeting this week to devote the time to fix up the Rumford Children’s Museum being set up in the former convent for St. John’s School, on Franklin Street. There was painting going on at the site of the new children’s museum and much cleaning. There’s much to be done yet and the committee hopes to have all of their units in place in a couple of months.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

