PARIS — The McLaughlin Garden and plant sale opens Friday, May 10, with its annual Wildflower Celebration at 10 a.m. The entire event takes place Friday, Saturday and Sunday, May 10-12, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at

The perennial plant sale will offer full sun, shade and partial sun plants, and the gift shop will have garden- and nature-themed gifts and tools. Visitors can try a scavenger hunt and self-guided tour, or just stroll through the garden at their leisure and feast their eyes on all the different wildflowers ushering in the warming temperatures and spring air.

There will be a lecture on Saturday, May 11, on invasive plants and ethical gardening.

Plant sales and the gift shop are available all season, Tuesday through Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. If you have questions, email [email protected], or call 743-8820 during business hours.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: