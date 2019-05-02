LEWISTON – Arthur B. Malenfant, 89, a resident of Lisbon Street, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019, peacefully, after a long illness with his loving family by his side.

He was born in St. Cyprien, Canada on Nov. 5, 1929, the son of Elisee and Marie-Anne Malenfant Dupuis. Arthur was adopted at young age by his Uncle Adelard and Aunt Eugenie (Caron) Malenfant.

Arthur grew up in Lewiston and attended Holy Cross School and St. Dominic High School. He worked for his father at the family’s Malenfant Dairy, then joined the United States Army, serving during the Korean Conflict. Following his service, he worked as a hand stitcher in the local shoe shops until their closings. He then worked as a service alarm technician at the former Brunswick Naval Air Station for 27 years.

Following retirement, he worked on small engines and enjoyed hunting, with his dog “Saddles” fishing, and building remote control airplanes.

Survivors include his wife, Joan of Lewiston; one daughter, Susan Malenfant of New York, one son, Marc and wife, Christy of Colorado; two grandchildren, Ryan and Matthew. His family from Canada, one brother, Dr. Chanel Dupuis, three sisters, Laurianne Dupuis Roy, Lucille Dupuis Roy, and Louiselle Dupuis, and the family of Leda (Delisle) Dupuis, Paul, Gilbert, Marcel, and Liliane Dupuis; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, Oscar, Louis- Cyrice, Wellie, Roger Dupuis, and a sister, Lise Dupuis.

Arthur’s family would like to extend a special thank you to Doctor Brodsky and nurses, Sonya and Jodee, of Beacon Hospice Care.

A memorial Mass of Christian Burial honoring Arthur’s life will be celebrated 11 a.m., Friday June 21, at Holy Cross Church. Committal prayers to follow at St. Peter’s Cemetery.

Family and friends are invited to visit Thursday June 20, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at the PINETTE DILLINGHAM & LYNCH Funeral Home 305 Alfred. Plourde Parkway, Lewiston, 784-4023.

Memorial donations in Arthur’s memory may be made to

Beacon Hospice

245 Center St #10a,

Auburn, ME 04210.

