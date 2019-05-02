LIVERMORE FALLS – Christopher Raymond Lemieux, 46, of Livermore Falls, died unexpectedly, Friday, April 26, 2019 at his home.

He was born in Lewiston on Sept. 15, 1972, the son of Jacqueline Shaw and Raymond Lemieux Sr.

Chris loved spending time with his grandchildren and family. He absolutely loved his family. He was always there to help and would give the shirt off his back. He also loved working on cars. He was the one to call if you needed your car fixed. He was quite a joker and loved playing pranks on people and made us all laugh. He “was the life of the party” as one of his special nieces put it.

He worked construction for most of his life while also doing mechanical work in his spare time.

He was predeceased by his mother; his very special brother, Alfred,whom he shared a very special bond with; and his father.

He is survived by his son, Justin Nickerson and wife, Samantha; daughter, Kristina Nickerson; and their mother, Heidi; his brother, David Pinkham and wife, Laurie, his sister, Tammy Adams and fiancee, Alan Nickerson Jr., his brother, Raymond Lemieux and wife, Della, his sister, Cindy Osborne and husband, Kevin, his sister, Sally Litalien, his brother, Dennis Lemieux Sr. and wife, Joyce, sister, Allyson Trala and husband Greg, his predeceased brother’s wife, Lisa Lemieux; his grandchildren, Cole, Caleb, Lillian, Isabella, Cody, Destiny and Dominic; and several nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at Funeral Alternatives, 25 Tampa St., Lewiston, on Wednesday, May 8. A memorial visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m., with a memorial service following immediately at 2 p.m. A celebration will follow the service at a location to be announced.

Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralalternatives.net

