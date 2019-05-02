OXFORD – Eric J. Berube, 43, of Oxford, passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019. Beloved son, brother, uncle and companion. He was born on Jan. 31, 1976 in Waterville, the son of John Ryan and Joanne Brown. He graduated from Oxford Hills High School. He was a loving and loyal man who always put family first. Eric was an avid outdoorsman, who enjoyed hunting, fishing, off roading and snowmobiling. He was a longtime assistant operations manager of Frye Island, where he put his “jack of all trades” to help and sustain the island and its community.

He is survived by his mother, Joanne Foss and her husband, Herbert of Otisfield; his siblings, Pierre Berube and wife, Jennifer, Dianna Berube, Gerald Darling II, Joseph Berube and soon to be wife, Justine Bedard and Christina Roy and husband, Chris; nieces and nephews, Shawna Berube, Brianna, Chloe, Sonya and Gerald III, Cameron and Carter Roy and Paxton Berube; his longtime life companion, Stacy Johnson and her daughter, Jordan; great-aunts, Gerry Day and Priscilla Felman; numerous aunts and uncles.

He was predeceased by his father, John Ryan of Massachusetts.

Family and friends may attend a time of visitation on Saturday, May 4, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Oxford Hills Funeral Services, 1037 Main St., Oxford. The family requests that you bring photos of Eric to share. Online condolences may be shared with his family at www.oxfordhillsfuneralservices.com

< Previous

Next >

filed under: