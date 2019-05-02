LEWISTON – H. Paul Carbonneau, 88, of Boston Avenue, was reunited with his wife, Lauretta, on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. He passed at St. Mary’s Hospital surrounded by his family. He was born in Lewiston on August 5, 1930, son to the late Henry A. and Anna Bureau Carbonneau.Paul was educated in local schools and graduated from St. Dom’s in the class of 1948. On May 11, 1957, Paul married his devoted wife Lauretta M. Comeau. They settled in her family home on Boston Ave. where they raised their four children. She predeceased him on September 29, 2016.He was a hard working man his entire life. As a young man he worked in his family’s local businesses. He then worked for forty years at Seltzer & Rydholm, retiring as the Director of Corporate Sales. He loved his work and was respected by all his coworkers for his dedication. After his retirement, he worked many more years for L.L. Bean.Paul was strong in the Catholic faith. He celebrated Mass every day, was a Eucharistic Minister and taught CCD. He generously shared his devotion, not only with his family, but also by participating in a prison ministry for many years. He was a member of The Knights of Columbus.He was a consummate athlete. He loved golf, especially with his friends in the senior league at Prospect Hill. He was an excellent tennis player, bowler and enjoyed table tennis. He was an avid walker and exercised daily.Paul possessed a wonderful sense of humor his entire life. His one liners always put a smile on everyone’s face and he was still doing so with his nurses in his final days. The sincerity with which Paul offered his love to his family, friends and Church was unique. He will be deeply missed by all.He is survived by his four children, Andre Carbonneau and his fiancée Kathleen Libby of Auburn, Anne Killam and her husband Glen of Contoocook, NH, Suzanne Davis and her husband John of Mechanic Falls and Louis Carbonneau and his wife Marci Phillips of New York, NY; his six grandchildren; a sister, Lucille Ficaro of Connecticut; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by 11 brothers and sisters.You are invited to offer condolences and pay tribute to Paul’s life by visiting his guest book at www.thefortingroupauburn.comVisitation will be held on Friday May 3, from 4-7 p.m. at Fortin’s in Auburn. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday May 4, at 11 a.m. at Holy Cross Church. Committal will be held at a later date.Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group/Plummer & Merrill Funeral Home, Cremation & Monument Services 217 Turner St. Auburn 783-8545. Those wishing to make memorial donations in his memory may do so to:

National Federation of the Blind 200 East Wells St. Baltimore, MD 21230 or: The Travis Mill Foundation 89 Water St. Hallowell, ME 04347

