FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – James Patrick O’Callaghan was a beloved husband, father, and war hero.Jim was born on Oct. 31, 1944 in Jersey City, N.J., the only son of James and Margaret Tully O’Callaghan. Eleven months later, his mother gave birth to his only sister, Peggy. He passed away on March 1, 2019.Jim graduated from Lewiston High School in 1962, where he discovered a love of soccer, football, and weight lifting and was voted class flirt, a well-deserved distinction.At just 17 years old, Jim enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in Vietnam. Jim served honorably for over 25 years, retiring as Chief Warrant Oﬃcer. Jim’s service to our country included his service in the Special Forces Green Berets starting at age 19, a choice that would deﬁne the rest of his life. Jim was proud to be a member of the 10th Special Forces group, training with the brightest and the best. He received the Darby Award at his Ranger school graduation at the age of 36. Fluent in several languages, Jim was part of an elite counter-terrorist group in Berlin during the Cold War, details of which were classiﬁed until the last few years of his life. He was part of the Iranian Hostage Mission Rescue eﬀorts.Jim held two master’s degrees, one in history and one in special education. He taught both history and special education, and coached high school soccer. His proudest moment included two state championships with his men’s soccer teams, 20 years apart. Jim was a loving and compassionate man, who quietly made sure his less fortunate students had clothes, food, and extras that their families might not have been able to provideJim’s greatest love in life was his wife Barbara. At the end of his life, with his memory fading, Barb was a beacon of hope and love for him. She was his constant companion, his guiding light, his soulmate. He loved her with a deep and everlasting love, and she cared for him and took care of him until his dying day. Jim is lovingly survived by eight children: Stephanie O’Callaghan Dumont, Jeremiah O’Callaghan, Christy O’Callaghan-Leue, Thomas O’Callaghan, Erin Dyer, Bevan Platas, Whitney O’Callaghan, and David O’Callaghan; 11 grandchildren; and one soon to be great-granddaughter. He is predeceased by daughter, Rebekah O’Callaghan. A Mass of Christian burial will be held Saturday, May 4, 11 a.m. at Holy Family Church in Lewiston. Committal prayers and military honors to follow at North Turner Cemetery. Condolences may be accessed online at www.albert-burpee.com

