AUBURN – Jeffrey P. Driscoll, 49, of 80 Jordan Bridge Road, Sabattus, died Saturday, April 27, at the Hospice House of Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice in Auburn, following a battle with cancer.

Born in Lewiston on April 12, 1970, he was the son of Wallace R. and Rachel A. Marcous Driscoll. Educated in local schools, he was a graduate of Lewiston High School, class of 1988.

Jeff was employed as a pipe fitter at several different businesses, most recently at Firesafe Equipment in Auburn. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially going four-wheeling, fishing, and camping in the Maine woods. He was an active member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, Aerie #618, and was a parishioner of the former St. Patrick’s Parish.

Survivors include his mother, Rachel Driscoll of Lewiston; a daughter, Samantha Driscoll of Auburn; two sisters, Katharine Golow and husband, Timothy of Marlton, N.J., and Rebecca Charest and husband. Jeffery of Sabattus; and a niece, a nephew, and a great-niece.

A celebration of his life will be held at the Albert and Burpee Funeral Home on Saturday, May 4, 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. There will also be a benefit at the Eagles Club on Saturday, May 11, 1-5 p.m.

Interment, Mt. Hope Cemetery. Donations, condolences, and a video tribute may be found online at www.albert-burpee.com.

Donations may be made in his memory to the

Fraternal Order of Eagles, Aerie #618,

1327 Sabattus Road,

Lewiston, ME 04240.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: