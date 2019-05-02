LEWISTON – Joni Irene Smith, 56, of Mechanic Falls, died Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.

She was born on Aug. 22, 1963, in Lewiston, a daughter of, John A. and Mary (Ritchie) White. She attended local schools, graduating from Edward Little High School where she excelled in basketball.

On July 5, 1980, she married Carl H. Smith in Mechanic Falls where they made their home. Joni worked for Pioneer Plastics and Dunkin Donuts for many years where she made many friends. She enjoyed various crafts and especially doll houses. Her family will miss her talents in the kitchen, especially her lasagna and fudge.

Joni is survived by her children, Jason Smith and Angel Smith, both of Mechanic Falls; two grandchildren, Owen and Lilly Hallock; siblings, Donna Farnum-Locke of Tennessee, Mark Duval of Lewiston, Marty Duval of Florida, and Patricia LaGrange of Auburn; half-brothers, Chuck Duval and Johnnie White; mother-in-law, Carlene Shipley and her husband, Bart of Mechanic Falls; several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband, Carl, on June 12, 2015.

A celebration of Joni’s life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of the Chandler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 26 W. Dwinal St., Mechanic Falls. Condolences and tributes may be shared with her family and friends at www.chandlerfunerals.com.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: