Lawrence Keith Roy—Winthrop–Lawrence Keith Roy, 42 passed unexpectedly on Monday April 15, 2019. He was born in Caribou, May 31, 1976 a son of Lawrence and Madeline Voisine Roy Jr. At 11 months old his family moved to Durham. Keith attended school in Durham and Auburn. He loved dirt bikes and fishing with his friends. Keith leaves behind his years long partner, Heidi and his two boys, Lawrence K. Roy and Lance Roy both of Lewiston. He is also survived by his longtime friend, the mother of his two sons, Shana of Wayne, his father, Lawrence E. Roy Jr. of Durham and his three sisters, Sharon of Poland, Linda of Lisbon and Diane of Lewiston. He was predeceased by his mother Madeline and his favorite uncle, Jim. Keith also leaves behind many uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held for him in the near future. Online condolences may be sent to www.funeralalternatives.net

