CUMBERLAND – Marjorie Woodsum, a native of Poland and Mechanic Falls, peacefully passed from this earth on April 29, 2019. She was 88 years old. Marjorie “Marge” was born in Mechanic Falls on Feb. 15, 1931 to Harvey and Reata (Marshall) Walker, the middle child of six. She attended Mechanic Falls High School where she graduated in 1949, and was married for nearly 14 years to Hubert Woodsum (now deceased), formerly of Mechanic Falls.

She was raised by her loving parents to enjoy music, art, dogs cats and horses, and most of all, precious time shared with family. She tried her hand at many kinds of employment, but treasured most her jobs as wife, mother and homemaker. Marriage led to travel, as she moved from Maine to Rochester and Long Island, New York; Oak Ridge, Tennessee; West Hartford, Plainville and Rocky Hill, Connecticut; and Bethel Park, Pennsylvania.

While living out of state, she attended college on and off, as well as adult education courses and private art classes. Her artistic talent was well respected by her fellow students and art teachers, and for a time she aspired to become a portrait artist. She returned to Poland in the 1960s and has resided in Mechanic Falls for the past twenty years. She has been a regular at her annual high school class reunions, and also belonged to the American Legion.

With the encouragement of her brother Milt, and his wife Anna, Marge revived her passion for bowling later in life, and enjoyed that sport enthusiastically for as long as her health would permit. For the past twenty years, she has enjoyed defying the predictions of various medical professionals who proclaimed that she was living on borrowed time, and might not make it until her next checkup. It seemed that her love of life and love of family, not to mention her love of any and all types of food that are sweet, salty, and fattening, seemed to sustain her well, and helped to maintain her drive to live life her own way. She was a true believer in living the Christian life, but with her colorful personality, including her sharp wit and sharp tongue, was often found asking for forgiveness for her extremely candid nature. She was a unique woman who tried to live life on her own terms, and did a good job of that by all accounts. She will be sorely missed and forever remembered by all of her loving family and friends.

Marge is survived by her three children, Harvey Woodsum and wife, Nancy of Bedford, N.H., Valerie (Woodsum) Dawson and her husband, Richard, of Cumberland, and Ralph Woodsum of Mechanic Falls; four grandchildren with their loving spouses and partners; one great-grandchild; another great-grandchild who will arrive in August; her sister, Arlene (Walker) Currier of Deer Isle, and her brothers, Clifford Walker of Poland and Milton Walker of Mechanic Falls; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She will be laid to rest at the Pine Grove Cemetery in Poland on Monday, May 6 at an 11 a.m. graveside service.

Arrangements are in the care of the Chandler Funeral Home, 26 W. Dwinal St., Mechanic Falls. Condolences and tributes may be shared at www.chandlerfunerals.com.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to any of the following: American Legion Post 150 in Mechanic Falls; Catholic Charities on 270 Minot Avenue, Auburn; or Northern Light Home Care & Hospice, South Portland.

