LITCHFIELD – Melissa E. Nicholson, 44, of Lewiston, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at her camp at the Birches Campground in Litchfield. She was born in Norfolk, Va. on Oct. 28, 1974, the daughter of Neil Tolman and Helen (Rightmyer) Moses and had been a resident of this community for most of her life.She was educated in Lisbon schools and was a graduate of Franklin Alternative High School in Auburn, Class of 1994. She was employed as a scheduler at Marshwood Nursing Facility, a security officer at the Naval Air Station in Brunswick, traveled the country in an 18 wheeler with her husband where she got to see 48 states and then worked at Sea Side Nursing Facility as a CNA. Melissa enjoyed playing poker, camping, fishing and traveling. She is survived by her husband Jason Nicholson, whom she married in July of 2005 of Lewiston; her father Neil Tolman of Acton; her stepmother Lynn Tolman of Acton, her stepfather Harvey Moses of Lewiston; two sons James Tolman-Dahlke of Auburn and Caleb Fecteau and his wife Mary of Auburn, two stepdaughters Hannah Nicholson of Sanford and Olivia Nicholson of Colorado Springs, Colo.; a brother Daniel Tolman of Acton, a sister Rachel Hamilton of Lisbon; three grandchildren Spencer, Sophia and Natalie; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her mother Helen L. Moses. Online condolences and sharing of memories may be expressed at www.lynchbrothers.com . A Celebration of Melissa’s life will be held at the American Legion Post 135 in Sabattus on Sunday, May 5, 2019 from 1-4 p.m. Arrangements by the Pinette Dillingham & Lynch Funeral Home 305 Alfred Plourde Parkway in Lewiston, 784-4023. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Melissa’s memory to the: American Legion Auxiliary 40 Island Rd. Sabattus, ME 04280

< Previous

Next >

filed under: