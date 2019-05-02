Three people were injured when the car they were in skidded on the Maine Turnpike in Kennebunk on Thursday and hit a tree after going off the highway.

The crash in the southbound lanes of the turnpike occurred around noon.

Stephen McCausland, a spokesman for Maine Department of Public Safety, said a Subaru Outback skidded on the wet road, flipped onto its side and then went off the road, hitting a tree.

He said all three people in the car were injured and were taken to a hospital in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

The three were from North Yarmouth – Lauren Burrell, 18, was driving and the passengers were Regina Burrell-Krause, 46, and Mark Cenci, 64.

McCausland said Cenci suffered a head injury and was the most seriously injured of the three. He didn’t provide any information on the status of the other two.

McCausland said traffic was slowed by the crash, but was flowing again by 1:45 p.m.

