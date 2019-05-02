To the Editor:

On Saturday, May 4, there will be an evening that I look forward to every spring – dinner (potluck), great music, and contra dancing at Mahoosuc Mountain Lodge in North Newry (Route 26, 7 miles from Newry Corner towards Grafton Notch).

Polly Mahoney and Kevin Slater, of Mahoosuc Guide Service, hire a band and caller for the contra dance. This year the two outstanding musicians are Ellen Gawler and Greg Boardman. The caller for the dance will be John Macintire. All dances are taught and you don’t need to come with a partner. This is a great beginner and family-friendly dance and evening – all are welcome.

Come at 5:30 p.m. with a dish to share for the potluck dinner. At 7 p.m., tables will be put aside and chairs arranged for a concert; and at 8 p.m. dancing begins. The cost is $10/person. Kids under 16 are $5. And there will be a 50/50 raffe. There may be CDs to purchase, as well. The one I purchaced last year by the Gawler Family has become my favorite CD.

This is always a fun evening. Hope to see you there.

Nancy Babcock

Newry

