AREA — The students of the OHTS Fashion Design program are pleased to announce their Spring Fling Reception on Thursday, May 2, at 7 p.m. They will display their work in the OHCHS Cafeteria for friends, family, and the public to view.

Referred to as “organized chaos” by program instructor Lori Millett, sewing machines hum, and pins, patterns and cloth are on every surface of the workroom. Students are working on finishing the designs and creating their presentations for their big night.

“The first-year students are learning the basics of measure and fit, equipment use, and garment construction,” Millett said.

“They quickly discover that there is more to making a garment than they originally thought. They start by learning to take the measurements of a classmate, how to choose a flat pattern and what fabrics will work with that pattern. By the end of the year, first-years are constructing simple garments on their own.”

The second-year students expand their knowledge to include more complicated patterns and challenging fabrics.

“A second-year (student) does most of the work on their own. But they practice making samples so they understand those elements before starting their project,” Millett said.

This year will include a collection designed by third-year student Rylee Hart.

“I don’t want to give away too many details. I can say that Rylee’s collection is inspired by the David Bowie movie, “Labyrinth.” She has spent the last eight months working on sketches, drafting and design details. It is a very intense process and a labor of love,” Millett said.

Family, friends and the public are invited to view student projects and speak with the students during the reception. This is a free event, but donations to the program are gratefully accepted. For information, email Lori Millett at [email protected]

