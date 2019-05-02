To the Editor:
Telstar High School would like to thank the following area businesses for supporting our students during our annual career week:
Bennett’s Automotive, The Outlook Recording Studio, Sunday River OPS, Dixfield Family Medicine, W. J. Wheeler Insurance, Imagination Farm, Oxford County Regional Communications Center, Hannaford Pharmacy in Rumford, Levy Orthodontics, Auburn Rumford Hospital, Elsemore Dixfield Family Medicine, Great American Ski Rental Co. in Bethel, WEX in South Portland, Fryeburg Academy, Stephens Memorial Hospital, Crescent Park School, Bethel Alliance Church, Brooks Brothers, Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick, Rumford Hospital, Region 9 Culinary Arts, Oxford Hills Internal Medicine, Poland Springs Academy, Sunday River Ski Resort, High Horse Stables, Attorney Danylle Carson, Community Concepts, Tri-County Mental Health, Gould Academy, and Sunday River Ski Patrol.
Without your help, this valued learning experience would not be possible.
Lori Lindsay
Melissa Poston
Robin Fraser
Elke Blaus
John Eliot
Career Week Advisors
Bethel
