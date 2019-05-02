A man and a woman were stabbed late Wednesday night in Portland, and police have arrested a man in connection with the incident.

Portland police said the stabbings took place under the Deering Avenue overpass of Interstate 295 around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. They said the victims, a ​29-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man, were recovering Thursday at a local hospital. Police said their injuries were serious, but gave no further information on their conditions and did not release their identities.

The suspect had fled the area, police said, but he was located at his residence on Oxford Street and arrested after being questioned by detectives. Police did not say what led them to the man, Scott Decker, 36, or what may have led to the stabbings.

Decker was charged with two counts of elevated aggravated assault. Bail was set at $5,000 and he was being held at the Cumberland County Jail.

The incident is still under investigation and the Portland Police Department asked anyone with information to call 207-874-8575.

