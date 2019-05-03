LIVERMORE FALLS — A representative of the town’s auditing firm, RHR Smith & Company, will meet with sewer trustees at 6 p.m. Monday at the Town Office to discuss sewer finances and recommended rate increases.

The trustees are also selectmen.

The recommended increases are 25 percent this year and 20 percent each of the next three years, Town Manager Stephen Gould said.

The current rate is a base of $65 per housing unit each quarter, plus .0616 cents per cubic foot of water used.

Costs for the sewer system increase every year and those bills should go up according, Gould said.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: