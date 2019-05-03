AUBURN — Dustin Larochelle has joined Fontaine Family – The Real Estate Leader as a new agent at the Auburn location.

Larochelle grew up in Lewiston and graduated from Lewiston High School in 2018. After graduating, he worked at UPS for five months while working at Fontaine Family as a field coordinator. For the past six months, he has been job shadowing, taking his real estate classes and studying for his real estate exam.

He will be working alongside his father, Clayton Larochelle, with his focus as a buyer agent. He holds a sales agent real estate license in Maine and is looking forward to starting his real estate career in the next few weeks when he will become a member of The Mountain to Shores Board of Realtors.

He is Claude and Brenda Fontaine’s grandson, which marks the third generation of the family-owned business. He lives in Lewiston and enjoys hunting, fishing and playing hockey in his spare time.

