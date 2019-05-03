SALEM TOWNSHIP — Nearly five dozen presenters shared information about dozens of occupations with students at the annual Mt. Abram High School Career and Trades Fair held Friday, April 26.

Middle school students from across Maine School Administrative District 58 and Stratton School attended the event, as did Mt. Abram High School students.

“It was great to have students from middle and high school here,” said GEAR UP Coordinator Lindsay Dakers. “The purpose of the fair is to provide the students with real-life examples of the types of jobs, businesses, and careers that are happening in this area. It allows students to talk to people in different industries in order to learn about what type of training or education different jobs require, what types of skills are needed for the jobs, and so on.”

The students spent the afternoon asking questions and learning about career options from local representatives from a variety of industries, businesses, and careers. People in forestry, recreation, skilled trades, public service and other lines of work interacted with students and explained the ins and outs of what they did for a living.

Mt. Abram graduates who presented at the fair included stylist Colleen Bate and police officer Ethan Boyd.

Students were encouraged to ask about the qualities employees looked for in an employee, the education and training required to break into a particular career, and what steps could be taken while still in school to prepare for a job after graduation.

Representatives from Foster Career and Technical Education Center, colleges, and specialized post-secondary trade schools were also on hand to talk with students.

“Our school receives two grants from GEAR UP Maine, a GEAR UP grant and a Multiple Pathways grant, that help support the fair,” said Dakers.

