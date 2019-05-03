SALEM TOWNSHIP — Nearly five dozen presenters shared information about dozens of occupations with students at the annual Mt. Abram High School Career and Trades Fair held Friday, April 26.
Middle school students from across Maine School Administrative District 58 and Stratton School attended the event, as did Mt. Abram High School students.
The students spent the afternoon asking questions and learning about career options from local representatives from a variety of industries, businesses, and careers. People in forestry, recreation, skilled trades, public service and other lines of work interacted with students and explained the ins and outs of what they did for a living.
Mt. Abram graduates who presented at the fair included stylist Colleen Bate and police officer Ethan Boyd.
Students were encouraged to ask about the qualities employees looked for in an employee, the education and training required to break into a particular career, and what steps could be taken while still in school to prepare for a job after graduation.
Representatives from Foster Career and Technical Education Center, colleges, and specialized post-secondary trade schools were also on hand to talk with students.
“Our school receives two grants from GEAR UP Maine, a GEAR UP grant and a Multiple Pathways grant, that help support the fair,” said Dakers.
-
The Franklin Journal
Organizers want more participation in Memorial Day activities
-
The Franklin Journal
Wilton public hearings, special town meeting Tuesday
-
The Franklin Journal
York takes over Country Delight
-
The Franklin Journal
RSU 9 voters to consider joining service center
-
The Franklin Journal
Fair connects kids with career options