Federal prosecutors and state police announced charges against more than two dozen people from Maine and New York City in a sweeping drug trafficking case.

Court documents show the charges resulted in an investigation into drugs – crack, cocaine, heroin and fentanyl – obtained in New York City and distributed in Washington and Hancock counties in Maine. Law enforcement agencies executed seven search warrants Thursday and seized firearms, including a sawed-off shotgun, and large quantities of crack and fentanyl. News releases from the state police and the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Maine did not indicate the exact amount of drugs or guns.

Fourteen people were arrested and face federal charges for distribution of drugs, maintaining a drug-involved premises or both. Those living in Maine are: Robert McKenna, 48, of Indian Township; Renita Honea, 57, of Jonesport; Chandra Hanscom, 44, of Cutler; Barry McCarthy, 43, of Columbia; Cody Look, 30, of Cutler; William Smeal, 32, of Hancock; Ralph Sawtelle, 27, of Lubec; and Vestin Drisko, 40, of Beals Island. Cinque Grasette, 42; Mujahedeen Hasan, 28; Miquel Angel Franco, 22; Milo Danell Germany, 21; Julian Lloyd, 24; and Jordy Collado, 18; reside in New York City.

Kevin Leroy Barner, 53, of New York City, also was arrested yesterday. He was charged by an indictment in federal court March 28 with possession with intent to distribute 28 grams or more of crack. Two additional New York City men – Christopher Cruz, 30, and Christopher Martinez, 29 – were charged Friday by criminal complaint in federal court with possession with intent to distribute cocaine base.

Timothy Cates, 40, of Cutler faces both federal and state charges. Federal prosecutors charged him by criminal complaint Friday with maintaining a drug-involved premises. He also faces a charge in state court of unlawful possession of fentanyl.

Seven additional people were charged with aggravated or unlawful trafficking of drugs, mostly cocaine base or heroin. Six live in Maine: William Gatcomb, 49, of Sullivan; Rachel Dwyer, 46, of Sullivan; Jessica Dana, 36, of Indian Township; Amber Douglas, 24, of Lubec; Wayne Dube, 43, of Jonesport; and John Moholland, 50, of Princeton. The seventh, Craig Price, 29, is from New York City.

If convicted, Barner faces five to 40 years in prison and up to a $5 million fine, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. The other defendants charged with drug trafficking face up to 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine. Defendants charged with maintaining a drug-involved premise face up to 20 years in prison and a $500,000 fine.

The investigation is a partnership between the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, Maine State Police, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, and Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance provided by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations; U.S. Border Patrol; U.S. Secret Service; U.S. Marshals Service; and Maine Marine Patrol.

The prosecution is a result of the ongoing efforts by the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) Program, a partnership between federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies.

