FARMINGTON — The Franklin County Democratic Committee (FCDC) will meet Sunday, May 5, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Mallett School in Farmington.

Featured speakers will be Kathleen Marra, the newly elected chair of the Maine Democratic Party; and Ashley McCurry, the executive director of Emerge Maine, an organization committed to training and electing women candidates.

Other business includes electing representatives to the state platform and credentials committees, as well as discussion of bills pending before the state legislature and strategic planning for the year ahead.

For information about the Franklin County Democrats and upcoming events, visit the website at http://franklincountydemocratsme.weebly.com, or email committee chair Lisa Lisius at [email protected]

