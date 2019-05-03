BANGOR – A Greenfield man will be in prison for the next six years after pleading no contest last week to charges of gross sexual assault.

Craig Thorne, 53, was indicted last September on a dozen charges of gross sexual assault. According to reports at the time, the sexual assaults involved a child under 14 years of age and took place over a three year period between Feb. 12, 2006 and April 15, 2009.

Thorne pleaded no contest to two of the charges at the Penobscot Judicial Center. His sentence was for 18 years in total, with all but six suspended; he faced a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison and a $50,000 fine. He also must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Thorne was arrested in October, then freed on $15,000 bail after a court appearance. He subsequently was sent back to jail the week before Christmas, after violating bail conditions. He has been behind bars since.

