100 years ago: 1919

The committee in charge of the State Conference of Congregational Churches to be held at the High Street Congregational Church in Auburn on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of next week are making plans for the entertainment of from 160 to 200 delegates. The committee on entertainment comprises Ira W. Fitz, chairman; Mrs. W. J. McCallum, Mrs. Henry Oakes, Mrs. F. C. Davis, Miss Maude Davis. Members of the parish will open their homes to the delegates, and Tuesday the High Street Church will serve dinner and supper at their vestry.

50 years ago: 1969

John Grant of Jay, the U.S. Navyman who was captive over a year with fellow members of the Pueblo crew in Korea, addressed a capacity audience at Edward Little High School auditorium Wednesday night, telling of their ordeal. The Interact Clubs of Edward Little, Lewiston High School, and St. Dominic Regional High School sponsored the young sailor’s appearance, and introductions were made by Douglass Gerry, president of the host club. T 2-c Grant called crossing the bridge, upon release, into American hands as “the longest walk in his life. ” The men felt a bullet might be fired into their backs as they crossed to freedom. He told of life in prison, the food, clothing and recreational facilities available, and the behavior (often vicious) of the guards.

25 years ago: 1994

The Androscoggin Land Trust will offer a tour of the Androscoggin River’s history in Lewiston-Auburn and a vision of its future through a free public lecture and slide show on May 10 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The slide show, presented as part of Lewiston’s Historic Preservation Week, incorporates current views of the river with historic views made from glass negatives, post-cards, prints and photographs in the archives of the Androscoggin Historical Society and Central Maine Power Co. The program will take place at the High Street Congregational Church at 35 High St., Auburn.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

