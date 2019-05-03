PORTLAND & ELLSWORTH—The Maine Community Foundation’s Maine Land Conservation Fund has awarded just over $93,000 in grants to 14 organizations to support conservation projects across Maine. The grantees include:

Blue Hill Heritage Trust , to develop a comprehensive conservation plan for the Blue Hill peninsula, which will guide land and community conservation in relation to climate change and development

Friends of Hope Cemetery & Woods , to fund the mapping and baseline documentation that will inform the initial management plan for the $1.4 million Hope Woods Conservation Initiative

Katahdin Area Trails , for organization, regional and statewide trail-building capacity, expertise and skills to increase the public's access to and enjoyment of mountain biking trails

Pemaquid Watershed Association, Inc. , to hire a professional consulting ecologist to develop a natural resources inventory and management plan for a 70-acre preserve in Bristol

Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust, Inc., for website development and program support for Rangeley Connects, a community-driven effort to connect people to educational and recreational activities.

The Fund for Maine Land Conservation seeks to support projects that encourage preservation of Maine’s land. The grant program has four objectives: help preserve traditional uses of land and working landscapes; provide for continued public access and recreational use; protect sensitive ecological areas; and promote greater appreciation of the environment.

The next deadline for applications is October 15, 2019. For information, grant application and a complete list of 2018 grants, visitwww.mainecf.org. Questions should be directed to Senior Program Officer Maggie Drummond-Bahl at [email protected] or (207) 412-0839.

Headquartered in Ellsworth, with additional personnel in Portland, Dover-Foxcroft and Mars Hill, the Maine Community Foundation works with donors and other partners to improve the quality of life for all Maine people. To learn more about the foundation, visitwww.mainecf.org.

