Elementary school:
Friday, May 3 – Cheese Pizza, crispy french fries, applesauce.
Monday, May 6 – Chicken Nuggets, crispy potato wedges, fresh orange wedges.
Tuesday, May 7 – Creamy Mac & Cheese, steamed broccoli, fruit cocktail.
Wednesday, May 8 – Shepherds Pie, fresh baked dinner roll, steamed green beans, peaches.
Thursday, May 9 – “Brunch for Lunch” Waffles & Sausage, crispy home fries, Mandarin oranges
Friday, May 10 – French Bread Pizza, sweet potato fries, applesauce.
Alternate starting Monday: Turkey & Cheese Sandwich.

Middle school:
Friday, May 3 – Turkey and Cheese Pesto Panini, mixed veggies, diced peaches.
Monday, May 6 – Chicken Nuggets, crispy potato wedges, fresh orange wedges.
Tuesday, May 7 – Creamy Mac & Cheese Steamed Broccoli Fruit Cocktail.
Wednesday, May 8 – Shepherds Pie, fresh baked dinner roll, steamed green beans, pears.
Thursday, May 9 – “Brunch for Lunch” Waffles & Sausage, crispy home fries, Mandarin oranges.
Friday, May 10 – French Bread Pizza, sweet potato fries, applesauce.
Alternate this week: Sandwich Bar.

High school:
Friday, May 3 – Cheesy Baked Ziti, garlic bread, steamed broccoli.
Monday, May 6 – Regular or Spicy Chicken Tenders, crisp potato wedges.
Tuesday, May 7 – Beefy Cheesy Nachos, salsa/sour cream, refried beans.
Wednesday, May 8 – Chicken Pot Pie Pocket, steamed carrots.
Thursday, May 9 – “Brunch for Lunch” Waffles & Sausage, crispy home fries.
Friday, May 10 – Savory Shepherds Pie, dinner roll, steamed green beans.
In addition to our daily featured menu item, a selection of freshly made pizzas and sandwiches are available every day.

All meals include a variety of choices from our fruit and vegetable bars and choice of low-fat or fat-free milk. The menu is subject to change without notice.

Franklin Journal Schools
