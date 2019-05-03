CAMDEN – Barbara Ann Small Wilcox Lyons, 86, of Camden, passed away Feb. 3, 2019 with her daughter by her side. She was born in Portland on May 3, 1932, the daughter of the late Rosco Sanderson Small and Lucy (Tibbo) Small of Monticello. Barbara graduated from Madawaska Training School, Fort Kent, in 1954 and became an elementary school teacher in various Maine towns for over 35 years.

Barbara was a fabulous teacher who went above and beyond for every student, a mother figure to many. In return, her students adored her. She was an avid volunteer and took great pleasure in helping others. In her spare time she enjoyed writing short stories and poetry. Barbara was an accomplished oil painter, and won many awards for her colorful and detailed pieces. Retirement offered the opportunity to spend many years in both Maine and Florida. Together she and her beloved husband, George, traveled extensively and enjoyed their lives to the fullest.

Barbara was predeceased by her first husband, Glenwood Wilcox of Woodland and her second husband, George Lyons of Lewiston.

She is survived by two sisters, Patricia (Small) Garlick of Zephyrhills, Fla. and Sandra (Small) Weir of Portland. She is also survived by her four children, Dannie Wilcox of Sacramento, Calif., Deborah (Wilcox) Bechtel of Aviano-Castello, Italy, Carrie (Wilcox) Ponte of Rockport, Lori Lyons of Litchfield. In addition, her furry friend and loving companion of 12 years, Kitty Blackie, now resides with her daughter in Rockport. Barbara has eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews..

On May 18, 2019 a lovely service with be held at Mount Auburn Cemetery, followed by a celebration of life at Marcos Restaurant in Lewiston. There is no doubt that Barbara will be joining us from the great beyond, after all, there are sombreros to be had!

