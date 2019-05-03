PARIS – Kaleb A. Dill, 37, of Paris, died unexpectedly, Monday, April 29, 2019 in Paris.

He was born on May 18, 1981, in Marietta, Ga., a son of James E. and Kimberley J. Dill.

Kaleb worked in construction and in the electrical field, most recently with Twin Construction. He enjoyed playing softball, playing the guitar, fishing and especially Georgia Bulldogs football.

He is survived by his wife, Coralee R. (VanArsdale) of Paris, whom he married on May 3, 2014 in Hixson, Tenn.; two children, Kimber-Jean and Zayden; his father, James Dill of Idaho; stepmother, Kathy Dill of Idaho; maternal grandparents, Joyce and Hugh Roberts of Georgia.; in-laws, Rick VanArsdale of Tennessee, Matthew and Michele Gary of Mechanic Falls; siblings, Jesse Dill of Georgia, Ernest Bramlett of Georgia and Robbie Joe Lowry of Idaho; brothers-in-law, Anthony Gary of Paris and Thomas Gary of Mechanic Falls; sister-in-law, Susan Gary of Paris; close friends, Mike and Mandi Shepherd of Oxford; several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews who he dearly loved.

He was predeceased by his mother, Kimberley; an uncle, Al Bristow.

Arrangements are in the care of the Chandler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 45 Main St., South Paris.

