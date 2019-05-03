AUBURN – Richard F. Labrecque, 65, of Lewiston, passed away peacefully at Androscoggin Hospice House on Friday April 26, 2019 with his daughter, Dixie and friend, Everett Gray by his side after a short battle with pancriatic cancer

He was born on Nov. 4, 1953, son of Joseph and Maria (Dion) Labrecque

He worked many years as a driver and dispatcher for City Cab Company until he became disabled.

He enjoyed camping, fishing, and crossword puzzles. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family and close friends. He always looked forward to having coffee with his best friend, Victor Lauze “Buddy” who unfortunately passed away just two days after Richard, on April 28, 2019.

He is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Carleen (Gerry) Labrecque who he married on July 31, 1982; daughter, Dixie Colby and husband, Tom of Lewiston, daughter, Amy Brewer and close friend, Brad Bisbee; twin brother, Roger Labrecque of Auburn, brother, Roland Labrecque of Auburn; granddaughters, Katina and Mya Colby of Lewiston, Madison Nichols of Waterville; nieces, Tina Pride, Kristine Moore and Kathy Palys, Amanda Crowder; his great-nieces; and many adopted grandchildren: and great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his beloved parents; brother, Leo Labrecque, sister, Theresa Labrecque; nephew, Ronnie Labrecque, and son-in-law, Shawn Brewer.

A private celebration of life will be held by the family.

In lieu of flowers donation may be made to

Carleen Labrecque or

Dixie Colby

P.O. Box 7233

Lewiston ME, 04243

