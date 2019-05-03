FARMINGTON – Mr. Rodney Leach, 66, died Tuesday April 23, 2019 at the Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington. He was a resident of Church Street in Livermore Falls.

Born in St Louis, Mo. on Sept. 12, 1952, he was the son of James Warren and Grace (Coleman) Leach. He was a graduate of Popular Bluff High School and Linn Tech.

Rodney worked for Howie’s Welding and Fabrication for over 20 years and then for the DOT in Augusta as a welding fabricator. He was a hard worker and always put his family first, he was a Master Level 3 Reiki teacher/healer, he loved to race stock cars and was happiest when he was with his love, Kathy.

Survivors include two daughters, Roxanne Wyman of West Bath and Rebecca Leach of Bangor, a son, Randy Leach and his companion, Melissa of South Paris, four grandchildren, Avalee Keith, Elijah DeLima, Salvador Wyman, Georgia Wyman; a brother, Clyde Leach of Missouri and his companion, Kathleen Touchette of Livermore Falls.

He was predeceased by a son, Rodney Jr.; and a brother, Greg.

Friends and family are invited to sign the online guest book and share pleasant memories with the family

Funeral services will be held at the family’s convenience. Arrangements are under the direction of the Meader and Son Funeral Home, 3 Franklin St., in Rumford.

