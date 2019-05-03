FARMINGTON — Organizers are hoping to make this year’s Memorial Day observances more of an event.

Roderick-Crosby American Legion Post 28 1st Vice Commander Stephan Bunker said, “Memorial Day is a particularly significant event this year. It will be part of American Legion’s 100th anniversary.”

He is looking for more participation to help honor those who have served. That includes the program at the post which precedes the parade and an increase in the number of folks in the parade itself.

Bunker hopes more marching groups and floats paying tribute to men and women in uniform will join the parade.

The theme of the day is ‘Honoring those who have served.’

Individual veterans are welcome to march, ride with Legion members or in other vehicles.

“We want them to join us as we lay wreaths at the post prior to the parade and later at Meetinghouse Park and Center Burying Ground,” Bunker said.

He noted the Memorial Day parade is different than that for the 4th of July. The 4th of July is more of a celebration while the May parade is a memorial to those who have sacrificed in any way while serving their country.

Franklin County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Trisha Mosher said, “Memorial Day is not just another long holiday weekend. It’s an important day. There’s meaning behind it. Folks have forgotten about it. We want to get more attention for it. Memorial Day is really about showing respect to those who have served.

“The whole community has decided it should be more of an event. All recognize that something is missing. We’re trying to make it more of an event.”

Mosher is using social media and the Chamber contacts to get the word out.

Farmington Police Chief Jack Peck and Leo Deon, the local veterans’ representative at the Career Center, are involved with the planning.

Memorial Day schedule to date

9 a.m. Laying of wreath at World War I Memorial Arch

9:30 a.m. Program at Roderick-Crosby American Legion Post 28

Laying of wreath at the post immediately following

10 a.m. Parade with stops to lay wreaths at Meetinghouse Park and Center Burying Ground

11 a.m. Free lunch at Post 28

“As always, the meal is open to the general public as is the program,” Bunker said.

