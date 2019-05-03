SOUTH PARIS — SCORE of Oxford Hills will hold a free workshop on how to handle social media from 9:30 a.m. to noon Wednesday, May 15, at the Oxford Hills School District offices, 232 Main St.

Totally confused about hashtags? Not sure what the “rules are” when you’re on Instagram? This session is designed to guide you through the basics of the Instagram platform and the strategies you need to get comfortable posting to Instagram to build your business.

For more information and to register: conta.cc/2FZm34P. You can also register by going to the website at oxfordhills.score.org or emailing [email protected]

< Previous

Next >

filed under: